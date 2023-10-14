Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,803 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

