Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $877,027.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,601.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $877,027.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,601.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,841 shares of company stock worth $17,556,330. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $162.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.