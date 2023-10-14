Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 467.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of HIMX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.60 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

