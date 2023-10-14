Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.82. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $79.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.