Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $598,086.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $2,045,908. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.56. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $112.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

