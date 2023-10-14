Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,445,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of VST opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

