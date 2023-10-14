Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,482 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.36 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Mosaic



The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.



