Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 26,371 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BSBR. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0202 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.