Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:POST opened at $81.64 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

