Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $90.42 and a one year high of $170.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.