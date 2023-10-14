Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Trimble by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trimble by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,906,000 after acquiring an additional 419,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

