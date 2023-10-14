Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,323 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NiSource by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 897.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NiSource by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NI

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.