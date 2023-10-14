Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,878 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,307 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in InMode by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in InMode by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 395,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in InMode by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

