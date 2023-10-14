Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 33,970 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 33,970 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $107.32 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

