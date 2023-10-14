Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 39,204 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,204 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,660,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTCH

Match Group Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.