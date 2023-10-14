Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 39,399 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,399 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Price Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

