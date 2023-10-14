Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,474 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $47.72 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

