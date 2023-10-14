Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,287 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

