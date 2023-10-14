Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 732 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USNA opened at $55.08 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $59,371.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $108,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $141,069.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,037 shares of company stock worth $783,809. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

