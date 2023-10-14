Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,847 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,755.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

Pure Storage Profile

Free Report

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

