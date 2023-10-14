Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,057 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

J stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.52.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

