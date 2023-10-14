Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
CALM opened at $49.56 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.
Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CALM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
