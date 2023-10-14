Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM opened at $49.56 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.