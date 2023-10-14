Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after buying an additional 1,920,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $56,151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

