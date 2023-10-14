Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,306 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 103,856 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 241,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4,769.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,228,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

