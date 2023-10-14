Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Progress Software by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at $173,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at $173,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,089,900. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

