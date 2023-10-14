Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.95.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,194.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $368,569.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,054.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,194.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,932 shares of company stock worth $5,437,784. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 17.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $662,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

