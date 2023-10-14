Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $352,303.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,521.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $118,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $352,303.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock worth $20,944,469. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,420,994 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,526,000 after buying an additional 3,634,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after buying an additional 1,377,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,150,861 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 932,306 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166,222 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,617 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

