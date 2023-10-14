Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.90

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.90 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 126.60 ($1.55). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.54), with a volume of 57,314 shares traded.

Seplat Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £741.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Seplat Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

