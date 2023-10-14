Short Interest in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Grows By 22.6%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACM Research stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.32 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 827,099 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.