Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Increases By 25.8%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS opened at $160.37 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.50 and a 200-day moving average of $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.