SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

