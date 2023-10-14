Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stake Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

SNBR opened at $18.12 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $41.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $402.52 million, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

