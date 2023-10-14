SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SpartanNash were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SpartanNash by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.5 %

SpartanNash stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $792.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPTN

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.