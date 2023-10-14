Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 957.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMP opened at $32.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $697.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.84%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

