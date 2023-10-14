Stephens Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

