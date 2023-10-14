Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $39.87 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $327.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.89 and its 200-day moving average is $321.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

