Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $140.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.7 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after acquiring an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.