StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Cormark dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.75 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVI

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39.

(Get Free Report

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.