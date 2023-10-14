Summit Global Investments Has $11.74 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 88,327 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Apple were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 23.2% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 49,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its stake in Apple by 17.8% in the second quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 1,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 689,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,723,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.8% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 68,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

