SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $11,482,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 904,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,722,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 784,258 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 556,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

SXC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.