Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $28.87 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

