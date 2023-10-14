TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,410.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 234,200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 8.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

