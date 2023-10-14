Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,417 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Berry were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Berry by 525.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 148,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,598.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 18,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $157,838.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 595,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 148,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,598.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,635 shares of company stock worth $416,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Berry

Berry Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.12. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.39 million. Berry had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

About Berry

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.