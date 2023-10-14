Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,022 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 106.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 84.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

