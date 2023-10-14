Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 90,742 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance
NYSE:BW opened at $2.74 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $243.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
