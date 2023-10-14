Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AAR were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,858,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIR opened at $58.07 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,303 shares of company stock worth $7,580,860. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

