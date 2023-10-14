Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $85,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,500.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $160.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.95. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.24 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.92.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 34.88% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $33.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

