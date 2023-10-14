Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Further Reading

