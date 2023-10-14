Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 369,899 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.73. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

