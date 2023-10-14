Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Koppers were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 225.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 153,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 33.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 115,565 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after buying an additional 74,015 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $782.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $115,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $115,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,361.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,897 shares of company stock valued at $867,532. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

